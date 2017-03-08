Iowa agency that challenged farm runo...

Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces elimination

For years a utility that supplies drinking water to Iowa's capital city has spent millions of dollars to rid its water supply of pollutants that run off farm fields upstream. Finally, exasperated officials filed a lawsuit to force the agricultural counties to clamp down on the runoff.

