Indiana woman says she smothered kids to death to save them
An Indiana woman told detectives she smothered her two young children to death because she feared they would be tortured by members of a drug cartel, newly-released documents show. Amber Pasztor, 29, of Fort Wayne had a history of bipolar disorder and often failed to take medication, according to hundreds of pages of documents released this week by the Indiana Department of Child Services.
