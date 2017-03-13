Houston couple accused of hiring hit man to kill ex-partners
A Houston veterinarian and her boyfriend are accused of trying to hire an undercover police officer posing as a hit man to kill their former partners. A judge Monday set bail for 48-year-old Valerie Busick McDaniel at $50,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $...
|3 hr
|kauna
|74
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|4 hr
|Non-state Actor
|49
|College says it has received threats after earr...
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out...
|12 hr
|spud
|49
|As opioid overdoses rise, police officers becom...
|13 hr
|JayR
|3
|GOP bill will push insurance costs - down, down...
|15 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|16 hr
|Mikey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC