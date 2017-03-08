House bill targeting employees' genetics, medical history progresses
The bill - H.R. 1313 , called the Preserving Employee Wellness Programs Act - would allow employers to seek the genetic and family health information of their employees and would allow employers to penalize employees who keep their information private, according to Stat , a health-oriented news site produced by Boston Globe Media. The measure was approved by the Education and Workforce Committee with a 22-17 vote as a part of two other proposals.
