House bill targeting employees' genet...

House bill targeting employees' genetics, medical history progresses

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

The bill - H.R. 1313 , called the Preserving Employee Wellness Programs Act - would allow employers to seek the genetic and family health information of their employees and would allow employers to penalize employees who keep their information private, according to Stat , a health-oriented news site produced by Boston Globe Media. The measure was approved by the Education and Workforce Committee with a 22-17 vote as a part of two other proposals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) 1 hr mustafah 4
News Tea party to Trump's base: Drop dead 1 hr judas AIPAC 33
News Calls flood Pruitt's office after EPA head ques... 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 2
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 7 hr ABQ Thieves Paradise 26
News The Latest: Massachusetts calls US travel ban '... 8 hr kuda 40
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 9 hr Fitus T Bluster 27
News Man to stand trial in Del Cerro murder, assault 11 hr Char84 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC