House approves bill to force public r...

House approves bill to force public release of EPA science

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" House Republicans are taking aim at the Environmental Protection Agency, targeting the way officials use science to develop new regulations. A bill approved Wednesday by the GOP-controlled House would require that data used to support new regulations to protect human health and the environment be released to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plea deal in gambling case rejected 1 hr Duke defender 2
News Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid... 3 hr JawDropper 9
News Houston aldermen address juvenile crime 4 hr Their Phartsz 31
News 2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit based on gay s... 5 hr Gremlin 12
News Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th... 8 hr Frogface Kate 50
News Public Record: March 11, 2017 - March 17, 2017 12 hr doc 1
News Mayor believes prevailing wage hurts town 13 hr American Patriot 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,934,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC