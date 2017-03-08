Hill Republican leaders reject sugges...

Hill Republican leaders reject suggestion to move up Medicaid expansion sunset

11 hrs ago

Republican congressional leaders are rejecting Friday any hint from the White House that they should disrupt their carefully crafted bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. After CNN reported Thursday night that President Donald Trump was open to moving up the sunset of the Medicaid expansion up from 2020 to the end of this year, GOP leaders supporting the bill aren't biting.

Chicago, IL

