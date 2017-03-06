Highlights of House GOP health care l...

Highlights of House GOP health care legislation

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Here are highlights of the legislation unveiled Monday by House Republicans as they move to dismantle former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with a system designed along conservative lines. Primarily affected would be some 20 million people who purchase their own private health plans directly from an insurer and the more than 70 million covered by Medicaid, the federal-state program for low-income people.

