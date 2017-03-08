Health law's woes, real or perceived,...

Health law's woes, real or perceived, drive call for repeal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

The risk is that the GOP's "rescue mission" will inflict collateral damage on what's working and cause new problems. Or that promised solutions might disappoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... 4 hr Pat 1
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... 6 hr Sue 2
News Capital City Sunday 6 hr HELP KIDS with DR... 1
News Mount Vernon Man Indicted for Wire Fraud, Mail ... (Apr '11) 7 hr Knowsfamilyhestol... 6
News Albuquerque mom facing charges after allegedly ... 8 hr Jennifer 3
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 12 hr Victorio 27
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 13 hr Reason not empathy 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 279,511,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC