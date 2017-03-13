Governor: Funding sought for East Chi...

Governor: Funding sought for East Chicago water filters

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state is working on finding funding for water filters in East Chicago homes dealing with lead contamination. The Times reports that Holcomb told East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland in a letter that state environmental management officials are "exploring funding sources" that may be available.

