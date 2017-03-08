Gorsuch: A high court pick whose writ...

Gorsuch: A high court pick whose writing is down to earth

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

When Justice Antonin Scalia backed out of a book project with writing partner Bryan Garner, the justice recommended who might take his place. Neil Gorsuch was first on this list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump could make courthouse arrests of illegal ... 10 min Mikey 2
News Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river 34 min Impeach the Sunny... 8
News Adams County man arrested on child pornography ... (Aug '15) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 18
News Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $... 1 hr Jolamom 29
News Mother Pleads To Child Neglect ChargeFOND, Du L... 2 hr Lyn Cecil 1
News House Republicans unveil bill to repeal Obamacare 2 hr kuda 12
News Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out... 5 hr Davycrockett 35
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,404,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC