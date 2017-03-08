GOP infighting over health care, othe...

GOP infighting over health care, other issues belies victory

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Less than 24 hours after Donald Trump had won the White House, House Speaker Paul Ryan triumphantly proclaimed the start of a new era of Republican leadership that would "hit the ground running." As congressional leaders move forward with efforts to undo former President Barack Obama's health care law, conservative activists and GOP lawmakers are slamming the proposal as "Obamacare lite," ''Obamacare 2.0" and "RINOcare" " RINO standing for Republicans In Name Only, a term of derision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out... 26 min spud 49
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 1 hr KCinNYC 42
News As opioid overdoses rise, police officers becom... 1 hr JayR 3
News GOP bill will push insurance costs - down, down... 3 hr Texxy 1
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... 3 hr Mikey 2
News In Texas, government denials of record requests... 7 hr Jim 1
News Mount Vernon Man Indicted for Wire Fraud, Mail ... (Apr '11) 9 hr Dont Know 7
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC