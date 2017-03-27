GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort in Kansas
Legislators and advocates in Kansas pushing to expand the state's health coverage for the poor to thousands of adults are buoyed by the failure of Republicans in Washington to repeal former President Barack Obama's signature health care law. The GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature already was more receptive this year to expanding the state's Medicaid program, thanks to elections last year that put more moderates and liberals in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae...
|1 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|5
|US Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during...
|1 hr
|spud
|2
|Ex-Phoenix sheriff wants his campaign talk bann...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|2 hr
|none sense
|441
|After U.S. health bill's withdrawal, elation an...
|7 hr
|Retribution
|37
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|9 hr
|True Christian-Jew
|202
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|11 hr
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC