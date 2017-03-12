GOP acts fast on health care, aims to...

GOP acts fast on health care, aims to avoid ire Dems faced

It took former President Barack Obama and his Democrats more than a year to pass the Affordable Care Act, a slow and painstaking process that allowed plenty of time for a fierce backlash to ignite, undermining the law from the very start. Republicans are trying to avoid that pitfall as they attempt to fulfill years' worth of promises to repeal and replace Mr. Obama's law.

