Google accused of - profiting from hatred' by MPs over YouTube advertising system
The technology giant has been accused of "profiting from hatred" by MPs over its YouTube advertising system that saw taxpayer-funded adverts appear alongside extremist content on the video site. YouTube also said they do no proactive work to tackle illegal posts - not even on terrorism or online child abuse.
Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.
