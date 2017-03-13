Get by without Planned Parenthood? On...

Get by without Planned Parenthood? One Texas effort stumbles

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

In pushing a replacement for the Affordable Care Act that cuts off funds for Planned Parenthood, Republicans are out to reassure women who rely on the major health care organization that other clinics will step up to provide their low-cost breast exams, contraception and cancer screenings. Texas is already trying to prove it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 2 min Jolamom 56
News The CBO report raises five serious questions 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's plan to dismember government 2 hr Dee Dee Dee 1
News GOP bill will push insurance costs - down, down... 3 hr Chess Yellott MD 3
News Stradivarius heard for first time since 1980 theft 6 hr CodeTalker 1
News Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $... 13 hr kauna 74
News College says it has received threats after earr... 15 hr Faith Michigan 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,543,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC