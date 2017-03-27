German court urged to reopen Auschwitz medic trial

" A group of Holocaust survivors, historians and others are urging a German court to reopen as soon as possible the trial of an ex-SS medic who served at the Auschwitz death camp. In a letter to the Neubrandenburg state court provided to The Associated Press Wednesday, the group accused the presiding judge of a "partisan approach" and being more concerned with the physical condition of Hubert Zafke than "the defendant's responsibility."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.