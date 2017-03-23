'Full Measure': FOIA new
The Freedom of Information Act , written 50 years ago, was supposed to make it easier for Americans to access public records . From his first days, former President Barack Obama spoke about transparency but in his final years, new facts show the administration spent an unprecedented amount of your tax money to keep public information out of the public hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTUL-TV Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|40 min
|vwgeartop
|6
|EPA chief: Trump to undo Obama plan to curb glo...
|4 hr
|Fuggy
|1
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|140
|BSO arrests 50 gang members (May '09)
|5 hr
|Jane doe
|156
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|5 hr
|Texxy
|1
|JonBenet Ramsey Investigation: Distorted DNA Pa...
|5 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Fleming man indicted on child porn charges (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|Nonsense
|49
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC