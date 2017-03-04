Fraser Shipyards working with OSHA after worker is burned
Fraser Shipyards Inc. says it's working with a U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation after a worker was burned last month. The incident occurred Feb. 6 while the worker was servicing a vessel in the Duluth-Superior Harbor.
