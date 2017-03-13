For US attorneys spared in purge, a l...

For US attorneys spared in purge, a lame-duck period begins

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Ousted in a purge of President Barack Obama appointees, U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly spent the weekend clearing out her office, receiving calls from well-wishers and making tearful farewells. Then, on Sunday night, she learned she would be staying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 35 min detectress 103
News North Carolina man arrested for Florida anti-ga... 41 min Frankie Rizzo 14
News 3 in Hardin Co. face prescription drug charges (Mar '10) 2 hr Kimberly brookd 32
News The Police Officer Who Shot Michael Brown Admit... 3 hr Simplefacts 3
News California justice doesn't want immigration arr... 3 hr Wildchild 5
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 3 hr AC Native 34
News Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram... 4 hr kauna 134
News Trump Just Announced Plan To End 'Meals On Whee... 9 hr Texxy 21
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,209 • Total comments across all topics: 279,604,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC