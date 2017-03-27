First of two G20 police misconduct cases delayed after complainant axes lawyer
There are 1 comment on the Journal-Pioneer story from 6 hrs ago, titled First of two G20 police misconduct cases delayed after complainant axes lawyer. In it, Journal-Pioneer reports that:
An appeal of one of two cases of police misconduct arising out of the turbulent Toronto G20 summit almost seven years ago has been delayed after a complainant opted to represent himself rather than have a lawyer do so. It was not immediately clear when the hearing involving Const.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 6 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae...
|35 min
|The Power Of Mast...
|11
|Illegal immigrant in controversial arrest plead...
|38 min
|tomin cali
|4
|ACLU asks Ohio city to stop charging drug overd...
|42 min
|Fact
|5
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|1 hr
|Dead to the world
|442
|Houston aldermen address juvenile crime
|1 hr
|dodo
|26
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th...
|1 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|9
|JonBenet Ramsey Investigation: Distorted DNA Pa...
|2 hr
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC