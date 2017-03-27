Felony charges for 2 who secretly fil...

Felony charges for 2 who secretly filmed Planned Parenthood

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

California prosecutors say two anti-abortion activists who made undercover videos of themselves trying to buy fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood have been charged with 15 felonies. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the charges Tuesday against David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) 1 hr Texxy 144
News Illegal immigrant in controversial arrest plead... 2 hr Righty01 5
News Bike law enforcement in Chicago: uneven and unfair 3 hr vinate66 1
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 3 hr Retribution 197
News Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th... 5 hr spud 12
News What to watch: Texas isn't alone in rainy day f... 6 hr Fund phartss 1
News 2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit based on gay s... 6 hr Rainbow Kid 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC