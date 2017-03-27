Federal agency refuses to ban pestici...

Federal agency refuses to ban pesticide used on crops

President Donald Trump's administration denied a petition by environmental groups that sought to ban a common pesticide used on citrus fruits, apples, cherries and other crops, reversing a push by the Obama administration to revoke all uses of the pesticide on food after a government review concluded it could harm children's brains. In announcing the decision, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said that by not banning chlorpyrifos he is providing "regulatory certainty" to thousands of American farms that rely on the pesticide.

