Federal agency refuses to ban pesticide used on crops
President Donald Trump's administration denied a petition by environmental groups that sought to ban a common pesticide used on citrus fruits, apples, cherries and other crops, reversing a push by the Obama administration to revoke all uses of the pesticide on food after a government review concluded it could harm children's brains. In announcing the decision, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said that by not banning chlorpyrifos he is providing "regulatory certainty" to thousands of American farms that rely on the pesticide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston aldermen address juvenile crime
|48 min
|Their Phartsz
|31
|2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit based on gay s...
|2 hr
|Gremlin
|12
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|50
|Public Record: March 11, 2017 - March 17, 2017
|8 hr
|doc
|1
|Mayor believes prevailing wage hurts town
|9 hr
|American Patriot
|3
|NY companies that face fines still reap subsidies
|11 hr
|TOUGHFEM
|3
|Applied BioCode, Inc. Completes Beta Sites For ...
|11 hr
|Codec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC