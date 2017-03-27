Ex-Phoenix sheriff wants his campaign talk banned at trial
For nine years, Joe Arpaio enjoyed solid popularity as the sheriff of metro Phoenix by locking up immigrants in the U.S. illegally and regularly telling news reporters that no one would stop his crackdowns. The former lawman who made his fight against illegal immigration a fixture of his speeches and media interviews during his last three campaigns asked a judge on Friday to prohibit prosecutors from mentioning those statements at his April 25 trial on a criminal contempt-of-court charge.
sessions needs to go after leaders of sanctuary cities like holder did joe,keep suing and mud slinging and hope something will stick.
I agree with Joe. If political talk could be held against politicians, they'd all be in jail. The Clintons would have gotten the chair years ago. Viva Trump.
Democrat Communists and their Judges go after a patriot like this Sheriff, but nary a word is heard from them about the treason and criminal activities of their own Los Angeles Mayor. That interloping supporter of illegal aliens hasn't stopped at telling the L.A. Police they should not cooperate with any Federal authorities concerning the apprehension of illegal aliens, violent criminals, or not. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti should have a Federal Arrest Warrant issued for his immediate prosecution on charges of aiding and abetting criminal organizations and the trafficking of huge quantities of illegal drugs. He has told the Harbor Police to not intercede, or cooperate in any intercession of any smuggling operations coming from the Pacific Ocean. This criminal Mayor needs to be a Federal example of how these sanctuary cities and Mayors are criminals themselves. Currently, Senator Sessions as Attorney General is preparing to cease funding any sanctuary city, or State, to the extent of withholding Four Billion Dollars in Federal funding. This is not enough. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti needs to be arrested and tried in Federal Court.
