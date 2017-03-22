Ex-pharmacy exec convicted in deadly meningitis outbreak
The former head of a Massachusetts pharmacy was convicted Wednesday of racketeering and other charges over a meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the country and was traced to fungus-contaminated drugs. Prosecutors said Barry Cadden, 50, ran the business in an "extraordinarily dangerous" way by skirting regulations on cleanliness to boost production and make more money.
