Ex-pharmacy exec convicted in deadly meningitis outbreak

The former head of a Massachusetts pharmacy was convicted Wednesday of racketeering and other charges over a meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the country and was traced to fungus-contaminated drugs. Prosecutors said Barry Cadden, 50, ran the business in an "extraordinarily dangerous" way by skirting regulations on cleanliness to boost production and make more money.

