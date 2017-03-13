Ex-Penn State officials plead guilty ...

Ex-Penn State officials plead guilty in sex-abuse cover-up

Read more: CBS News

Two former Penn State University administrators pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor child endangerment for their roles in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case , more than five years after the scandal engulfed the school and led to coach Joe Paterno's downfall. Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley and former university Vice President Gary Schultz originally were charged with felonies.

Chicago, IL

