Ex-Penn State officials plead guilty in sex-abuse cover-up
Two former Penn State University administrators pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor child endangerment for their roles in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case , more than five years after the scandal engulfed the school and led to coach Joe Paterno's downfall. Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley and former university Vice President Gary Schultz originally were charged with felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $...
|1 hr
|kauna
|74
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|1 hr
|Non-state Actor
|49
|College says it has received threats after earr...
|4 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out...
|10 hr
|spud
|49
|As opioid overdoses rise, police officers becom...
|11 hr
|JayR
|3
|GOP bill will push insurance costs - down, down...
|13 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|13 hr
|Mikey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC