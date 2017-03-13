Ex-LA sheriff faces closing arguments...

Ex-LA sheriff faces closing arguments in corruption trial

Baca, 74, is accused of obstructing justice and lying to investigators in what federal prosecutors have said was an attempt to stymie an FBI probe into guards who savagely beat inmates in the jails he ran and deputies who smuggled contraband to prisoners. Baca, who headed the nation's largest sheriff's department for 15 years before he resigned in 2014, is accused of a 2011 conspiracy to derail the FBI probe after jail guards discovered an inmate with a contraband cellphone was acting as an FBI informant.

