Ex-LA County sheriff convicted of impeding FBI's jail probe

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was convicted Wednesday of obstructing an FBI investigation into corrupt guards who took bribes to smuggle contraband into the jails he ran and savagely beat inmates. The verdict was the 21st and final conviction in a wide-ranging corruption investigation that overshadowed a distinguished 50-year law enforcement career abruptly halted by Baca's 2014 resignation from the nation's largest sheriff's department as the probe spread from rank-and-file deputies to his inner circle.

