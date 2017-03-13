EU sets up encrypted messaging for ca...

EU sets up encrypted messaging for cartel whistleblowers

The European Union's anti-trust watchdog has set up a new system to allow whistleblowers to secretly denounce cartels or companies that might be fixing prices. The system unveiled Thursday involves encrypted messaging and allows users to send information without forwarding any of the usual metadata that would identify the person.

