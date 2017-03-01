EPA withdraws Obama-era request for data on oil, natural gas
The Environmental Protection Agency is withdrawing an Obama-era request that oil and natural gas companies provide information on methane emissions at oil and gas operations. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says the withdrawal is effective immediately, adding that he wants to assess the need for the information the agency has been collecting under a directive issued in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump toasts US governors as health care talks ...
|59 min
|Texxy the Indepen...
|10
|Republicans encouraged after Donald Trump's Con...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|46
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|1 hr
|Eyeball
|5
|Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14)
|5 hr
|Steve Gratman
|40
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|24
|Wayne County business owners sentenced after fa...
|9 hr
|David Devereau
|11
|Anti-Trump Rioters Blocking Traffic Just Got BA...
|9 hr
|Mikey
|10
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC