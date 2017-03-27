EPA denies petition to ban pesticide used on crops
The Environmental Protection Agency has rejected a bid by environmental groups to ban a common pesticide used on citrus fruits, apples, cherries and other crops. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Wednesday denied a petition to ban the agricultural pesticide chlorpyrifos, reversing a proposal by the Obama administration to revoke all uses of the pesticide on food.
