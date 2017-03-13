EPA delays chemical storage rule amid...

EPA delays chemical storage rule amid terrorism fear

The Trump administration is delaying a new rule tightening safety requirements for companies that store large quantities of dangerous chemicals. The rule was imposed after a fertilizer plant in West, Texas, exploded in 2013, killing 15 people.

