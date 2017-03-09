EPA Chief Says Carbon Dioxide Does Not Contribute To Global Warming
The new chief of the Environmental Protection Agency says he does not believe that carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says measuring the effect of human activity on the climate is "very challenging" and says "there's tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact" of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.
