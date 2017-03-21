Dylann Roof's friend is going to pris...

Dylann Roof's friend is going to prison for lying to FBI

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The only person to whom Dylann Roof shared his racist plan to massacre worshippers at a historically black South Carolina church is about to find out how long he will go to prison for lying to the FBI. Joey Meek is set to be sentenced Tuesday in Charleston by the same federal judge who presided over Roof's trial, which ended in January with Roof being sentenced to death for the slaughter of nine people at Emanuel AME church.

