Dozens of families remain at lead-tai...

Dozens of families remain at lead-tainted Indiana complex

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Dozens of families remained at a lead-contaminated public housing complex in northwest Indiana, despite a Friday target date to move them out so the city can tear down the buildings. More than 270 families have left East Chicago's West Calumet Housing Complex, and officials hope to have the remaining 50 or so families out next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... 6 min Facts4u 3
News Trump administration says ICE courthouse arrest... 21 min spytheweb 3
News Building Contractor Guilty of Fraud (Sep '09) 1 hr mvzbrs 20
News Let's call them 'constitutional cities,' not 's... 4 hr schizoaffective 2
News Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward - 19 hr Ihope 22
News Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th... 19 hr Retribution 55
News Houston aldermen address juvenile crime 21 hr HoursPharts 33
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 279,975,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC