Disbarred lawyer faces sentencing in ...

Disbarred lawyer faces sentencing in kidnap once called hoax

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Matthew Muller, a disbarred Harvard University-trained attorney, ... . FILE - This June, 2015 file booking photo released by the Dublin, Calif., Police Department shows Matthew Muller after he was arrested on robbery and assault charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Just Announced Plan To End 'Meals On Whee... 5 min Retribution 17
News Hodgenville woman sentenced for embezzling over... 8 min Real 1
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 11 min kauna 86
News North Carolina man arrested for Florida anti-ga... 1 hr Gremlin 5
News Hillary Clinton freed rapist from his sentence,... 2 hr Texxy 1
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 3 hr Obsession 33
News Official: Sanders shares blame for minors votin... 4 hr CodeTalker 20
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,594,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC