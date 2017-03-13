David Cameron defends Tory election spending after record 70,000 fine

David Cameron has played down the significance of Conservative breaches of election spending rules which have left the party facing a record A 70,000 fine. The former prime minister said undeclared spending in the 2015 general election amounted to only around 0.6% of the Tories' total budget for the campaign, and that the party had kept well within the permitted spending limit.

