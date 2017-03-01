Court officer investigated for photog...

Court officer investigated for photographing lawyer's notes

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

A court security officer in Maine has been placed on leave while under investigation for sending a cellphone photo of a defense attorney's notes to a prosecutor. The Kennebec Journal reports that court officials are calling the incident a serious ethical breach and violation of courtroom protocol.

