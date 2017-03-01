Court officer investigated for photographing lawyer's notes
A court security officer in Maine has been placed on leave while under investigation for sending a cellphone photo of a defense attorney's notes to a prosecutor. The Kennebec Journal reports that court officials are calling the incident a serious ethical breach and violation of courtroom protocol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clay County man sentenced to 90 years for drugs (Feb '14)
|41 min
|Carol
|14
|Doctors report Kris Jackson was shot in the bac... (Aug '15)
|57 min
|Birdie
|3
|Houston aldermen address juvenile crime
|1 hr
|Economy
|4
|U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|2 hr
|Gee Wizzerd
|2
|Republicans encouraged after Donald Trump's Con...
|3 hr
|spocko
|65
|Tea party to Trump's base: Drop dead
|3 hr
|RushFan666
|14
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC