Court filing: Cellphone records tracked accused killer of 3

Wheeler-Weaver previously pleaded no... . Defense attorney Shevelle McPherson, left, stands next to her client, Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 20, of Orange, center, as Wheeler-Weaver appears in Superior Court in Newark to be arraigned for the murder of Ro... NEWARK, N.J. - A man accused of killing three women was tracked via his cellphone to locations near where at least two of the women's bodies were discovered, according to a court document filed by prosecutors.

