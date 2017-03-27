Court bars release of videos made by anti-abortion group
A federal appeals court on Wednesday barred the release of videos made by an anti-abortion group whose leaders are facing felony charges in California accusing them of recording people without permission in violation of state law. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling blocking the recordings made by the Center for Medical Progress at meetings of the National Abortion Federation, an association of abortion providers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medical Directors' Report Recommends Training M...
|27 min
|HumanSpirit
|1
|2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit based on gay s...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|11
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th...
|4 hr
|slick willie expl...
|26
|Mayor believes prevailing wage hurts town
|6 hr
|youmoronmesmart
|2
|ACLU asks Ohio city to stop charging drug overd...
|7 hr
|Please
|8
|Fox News Boss Murdoch Calls For Legalizing 40 M... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Fire
|8
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|9 hr
|Repeal Explosion
|198
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC