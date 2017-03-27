Couple accused of sexual assault of u...

Couple accused of sexual assault of underage girl

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

A married couple is now facing sexual assault charges after an underage family member told police they sexually assaulted her on two different occasions. The original charge was sexual assault bigamy, but KCBD was unclear how the crime of bigamy played a role in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward - 4 hr Ihope 22
News Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th... 5 hr Retribution 55
News Houston aldermen address juvenile crime 6 hr HoursPharts 33
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) 7 hr Progress Patriot 118
News Immunity offered to certain immigrants (Jun '12) 7 hr Immunity 4
News Trump administration says ICE courthouse arrest... 8 hr tomin cali 1
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 10 hr Lottery Traitors 176
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC