County News: Woman jailed for defrauding elderly Sussex victim

6 hrs ago Read more: Worthing Herald

A woman who stole an estimated 240,000 from an elderly Sussex man after taking over his life has been jailed for five years. Dawn Weston, 58, also known as Saytch, manipulated her victim for her own gain, but at Lewes Crown Court on Friday her callous criminality caught up with her.

