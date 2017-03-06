Comments

Comments

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The bill would cut more than 20 taxes enacted under President Barack Obama's heath law, saving taxpayers nearly $600 billion over the next decade. The bulk of the money would go to the wealthiest Americans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out... 1 hr Davycrockett 35
News Angie Carpenter, Islip supervisor, optimistic a... (May '15) 1 hr veterans way 27
News Business Owners Who Employ Illegal Aliens Shoul... 2 hr Righty01 19
News Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river 2 hr nnono 7
News House Republicans unveil bill to repeal Obamacare 3 hr Just Think 9
News States are going broke because they broke the bank 3 hr Alden 1
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 14 hr Back off 425
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC