Comments
The bill would cut more than 20 taxes enacted under President Barack Obama's heath law, saving taxpayers nearly $600 billion over the next decade. The bulk of the money would go to the wealthiest Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out...
|1 hr
|Davycrockett
|35
|Angie Carpenter, Islip supervisor, optimistic a... (May '15)
|1 hr
|veterans way
|27
|Business Owners Who Employ Illegal Aliens Shoul...
|2 hr
|Righty01
|19
|Indiana town caught dumping illegally into river
|2 hr
|nnono
|7
|House Republicans unveil bill to repeal Obamacare
|3 hr
|Just Think
|9
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|3 hr
|Alden
|1
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|14 hr
|Back off
|425
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC