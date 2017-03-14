City says drugmaker knowingly let pills flood black market
As deaths from painkillers and heroin abuse spiked and street crimes increased, the mayor of Everett took major steps to tackle the opioid epidemic devastating this working-class city north of Seattle. Mayor Ray Stephanson stepped up patrols, hired social workers to ride with officers and pushed for more permanent housing for chronically homeless people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|1 hr
|kauna
|59
|Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid...
|1 hr
|Miss Threecola
|8
|The CBO report raises five serious questions
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's plan to dismember government
|5 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|1
|GOP bill will push insurance costs - down, down...
|6 hr
|Chess Yellott MD
|3
|Stradivarius heard for first time since 1980 theft
|8 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $...
|15 hr
|kauna
|74
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC