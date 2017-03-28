City leaders defy White House threat ...

City leaders defy White House threat on a oesanctuarya policies

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Ignoring fresh threats from the White House, city leaders across the U.S. are vowing to intensify their fight against President Donald Trump's promised crackdown on so-called "sanctuary cities" despite the financial risks. "We are going to become this administration's worst nightmare," New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito said Monday during a gathering of municipal officials from urban centers such as San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Chicago, IL

