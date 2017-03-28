City leaders defy White House threat on a oesanctuarya policies
Ignoring fresh threats from the White House, city leaders across the U.S. are vowing to intensify their fight against President Donald Trump's promised crackdown on so-called "sanctuary cities" despite the financial risks. "We are going to become this administration's worst nightmare," New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito said Monday during a gathering of municipal officials from urban centers such as San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago and Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae...
|35 min
|The Power Of Mast...
|11
|Illegal immigrant in controversial arrest plead...
|38 min
|tomin cali
|4
|ACLU asks Ohio city to stop charging drug overd...
|42 min
|Fact
|5
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|1 hr
|Dead to the world
|442
|Houston aldermen address juvenile crime
|1 hr
|dodo
|26
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th...
|1 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|9
|JonBenet Ramsey Investigation: Distorted DNA Pa...
|2 hr
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC