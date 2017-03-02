Charlton Heston rant rattled judge, court tosses murder case
A Philadelphia judge's clash with the late actor Charlton Heston has indirectly led to a U.S. appeals court decision to overturn a murder conviction. The victim's family had created a blog during the 1998 case that quoted Heston calling Judge Lisa Richette soft on crime.
