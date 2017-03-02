Charlton Heston rant rattled judge, c...

Charlton Heston rant rattled judge, court tosses murder case

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A Philadelphia judge's clash with the late actor Charlton Heston has indirectly led to a U.S. appeals court decision to overturn a murder conviction. The victim's family had created a blog during the 1998 case that quoted Heston calling Judge Lisa Richette soft on crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff Rich Stanek, Chief Todd Axtell want out... 11 min MAGA2016 1
News Republicans encouraged after Donald Trump's Con... 36 min SirPrize 39
News Trump toasts US governors as health care talks ... 49 min Texxy the Indepen... 9
News Daycare worker accused of child abuse 1 hr Sick 1
News Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo... 1 hr Texxy the Indepen... 5
News Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14) 1 hr Steve Gratman 38
News Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i... 2 hr former democrat 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC