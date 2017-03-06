Casino industry to Congress: Uphold gambling disorders
The casino industry is asking Congress to uphold gambling disorders as a serious public health matter in any changes it makes to President Obama's signature health care law. The industry says the recognition is needed to enable adequate research funding and ensure resources for people with gambling disorders.
