California justice doesn't want immigration arrests in court

File - In this March 18, 2010, file photo, people line up outside the Metropolitan Courthouse in Los Angeles. The chief justice of the California Supreme Court has asked federal agents to stop making immigration arre... SAN FRANCISCO - The chief justice of the California Supreme Court asked federal immigration agents Thursday to stop making arrests at courthouses, saying "stalking undocumented immigrants" at the facilities thwarts people's access to justice.

