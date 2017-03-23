Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openness to Dems
In a March 23, 2017 file photo, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, departs after a Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," March 26, 2017, Priebus made clear that President Donald Trump would be seeking support from moderate Democrats for upcoming legislative battles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|6 hr
|Johnny Ace
|438
|Hodgenville woman sentenced for embezzling over...
|7 hr
|Jaimie Miller
|8
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|9 hr
|vwgeartop
|6
|EPA chief: Trump to undo Obama plan to curb glo...
|12 hr
|Fuggy
|1
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|13 hr
|jonjedi
|140
|BSO arrests 50 gang members (May '09)
|13 hr
|Jane doe
|156
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|14 hr
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC