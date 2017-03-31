Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren shar...

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren share stage at Boston rally

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

At a rally that had the feel of a campaign event, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren appealed to their supporters Friday as liberals continue to mobilize against the agenda of Republican President Donald Trump. The joint appearance by the senators from Vermont and Massachusetts, respectively, was attended by hundreds of enthusiastic backers at a downtown Boston theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Let's call them 'constitutional cities,' not 's... 1 hr Trump Supporter 4
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... 1 hr ThomasA 4
News Trump administration says ICE courthouse arrest... 3 hr spytheweb 3
News Building Contractor Guilty of Fraud (Sep '09) 4 hr mvzbrs 20
News Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward - 22 hr Ihope 22
News Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th... 23 hr Retribution 55
News Houston aldermen address juvenile crime Fri HoursPharts 33
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC