Baylor suspends football player hit with protective order
Baylor safety Travon Blanchard has been suspended after the school was notified that a woman's request for a protective order against him had been granted by a court. The Baylor athletic department released a statement Tuesday, saying it was aware of the complaint made against Blanchard through the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.
